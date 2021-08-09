United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

