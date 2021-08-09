United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

