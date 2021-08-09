United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,599,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 329,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,108. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

