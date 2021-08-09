United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,687 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

