Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.