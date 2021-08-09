Unification (FUND) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $4.67 million and $61,536.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.12 or 0.00830859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00040060 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

