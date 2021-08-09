UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €13.55 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

