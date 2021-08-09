Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.88

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.88 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 40521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

UNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The company has a market cap of C$760.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.10.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

