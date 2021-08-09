Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umicore has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

