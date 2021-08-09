Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $350.91. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,048. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

