Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Michael R. Macdonald Sells 5,700 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $356.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

