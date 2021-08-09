UBS Group Trims Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price to $13.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.