UBS Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $340.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

