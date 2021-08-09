UBS Group Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$31.00 Price Target

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been assigned a C$31.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on H. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.22.

TSE:H traded up C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$30.87. 143,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

