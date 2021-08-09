UBS Group Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$31.00 Price Target

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been assigned a C$31.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on H. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.22.
TSE:H traded up C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$30.87. 143,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
