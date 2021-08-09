Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $11.79 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $6,890.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,710.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.97 or 0.06772995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00363246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01286004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00582041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00343718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00281007 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

