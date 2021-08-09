U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

