Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TSN traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.06. 186,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

