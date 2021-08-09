Typerium (TYPE) Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 227% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Typerium has traded 243.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $201.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

