Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 493,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

