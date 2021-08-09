Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $589.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.83, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

