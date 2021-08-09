Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Herman Miller makes up 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. 8,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

