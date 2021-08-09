TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up about 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $41,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of TTEC traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.86. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

