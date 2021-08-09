TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTG. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £488.05 million and a PE ratio of 348.75. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

