Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,245,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.13. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.