Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

EEMV traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $62.18. 106,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56.

