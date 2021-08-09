Tsfg LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

