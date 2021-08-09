Tsfg LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

COST stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.35. 66,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.