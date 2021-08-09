Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.99. 241,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

