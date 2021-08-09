Tsfg LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 177.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 408,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,141,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

