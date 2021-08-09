Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.84. 505,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,759,342. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

