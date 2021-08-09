Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.78. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $322.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

