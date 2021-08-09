Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. The company has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.