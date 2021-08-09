Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $559,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.75. 166,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

