Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

