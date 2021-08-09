Truist Securiti Weighs in on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

