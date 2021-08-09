Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

PDCE opened at $38.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

