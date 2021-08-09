Truist Securiti Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.84.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.