Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

