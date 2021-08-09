Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

