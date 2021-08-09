Truist Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

