Truist Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

NYSE:NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,787 shares of company stock worth $82,784,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.2% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

