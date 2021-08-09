Triumph Capital Management Takes $7.68 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $147,374,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.50. 169,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

