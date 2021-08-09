Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

