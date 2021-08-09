Triumph Capital Management Makes New $808,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.56. 129,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

