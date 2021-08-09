Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.21 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Edison International comprises approximately 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $55.36. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,047. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

