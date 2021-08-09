TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.