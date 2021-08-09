TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Lifted by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 102.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,835 shares of company stock worth $7,495,950. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

