TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.