TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $123.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

