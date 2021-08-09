TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $434.70 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

